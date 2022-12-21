AEW Star Invited To Join The Jericho Appreciation Society

A week after failing to capture the AEW World Championship from MJF, Ricky Starks kicked off the "Holiday Bash" edition of "AEW Dynamite" to declare that his saga with MJF was far from over and he wouldn't rest easy until he secured the promotion's top prize.

Starks would also vow to one day emerge as "the man around here" and the person to carry the company into the next generation. Just then, Chris Jericho confronted Starks, offering the young wrestler a spot in his Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) faction.

"I've been watching you for a long time," Jericho told Starks. "And let me tell you something — you're not a dollar store version of anybody, you're a million-dollar talent. And I guarantee, you will be a world champion someday. You're just not quite ready yet.

"And I don't want you to be a flash in the pan. Ricky. And after talking things over with Danny [Garcia] and Sammy [Guevera], we think you have everything it takes to be a big star here in AEW. All you need is a little influence, a little advice, and a little Chris Jericho."

In response, Starks would vehemently decline Jericho's offer and mock the JAS by referring to them as "jobbers." Starks would also question if Jericho had positively impacted Garcia or Guevera's careers, before challenging Jericho to a match on the 1/4 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Seattle, Washington.

The segment ended with JAS members ganging up on a helpless Starks until Action Andretti – the young wrestler who shockingly defeated Jericho on December 14 – saved Mr. Absolute from the beatdown. Starks and Andretti stared down JAS as the announcers shifted their focus to the rest of the card for the show.