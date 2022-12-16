AEW Reportedly Undergoing Big Change In January

All Elite Wrestling made some waves throughout the industry earlier this week when they hired WWE's former Vice President of Global Television Production, Mike Mansury. It's been stated that Mansury was being groomed as the eventual replacement for Kevin Dunn, the company's Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Distribution. However, Mansury departed WWE because Dunn seemed firmly planted in his position for the foreseeable future. Mansury now serves as Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer for AEW, and it sounds as though some major changes will be on the way coinciding with his hiring.

According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Warner Bros. Discovery and AEW President Tony Khan have agreed that a change in the look of the company's shows is due, with that supposed change coming sometime next month. The extent of these changes is currently unknown, so it could be something as simple as new graphics to more broad alterations such as a new stage setup or an increase in production value. Mansury's hiring seems to line up with this plan, and it sounds as though he'll have a few weeks to settle in before implementing the changes to the brand.

Meltzer's report also states that people in WWE were quite high on Mansury, but that Dunn "covertly made his life very difficult" when he began rising up the ranks too quickly. After starting with WWE in 2009, Mansury had earned a Vice President title by 2016. In 2020, Mansury left professional wrestling to join The Pat McAfee Show, where he stayed until moving on in May of last year. Mansury then spent a little over a year with ONE Championship, a combat sports company based out of Singapore, before signing with AEW.