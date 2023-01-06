Tony Schiavone Comments On Why Bret Hart's WCW Run Failed

Bret Hart spent four years working for WCW from 1997 to 2000, but that period of his career is usually not looked back upon as fondly as the rest. When fans think about "The Hitman," they typically go to his years in WWE first due to how much of an impact he made there, despite the fact he is a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, a four-time WCW United States Champion, and a former WCW World Tag Team Champion.

AEW's Tony Schiavone got a first-hand look at Hart's WCW career from the announce booth, and he explained on the latest "What Happened When" that he thinks Hart's "hatred of the WWF was greater than his love for what he was doing" at the time in WCW, which is why he believes the run wasn't as good as many people hoped it would have been. "I'm pretty sure I am right about this ... He was just really pissed off," Schiavone said.

Of course, Hart joined WCW on the back of the infamous Montreal Screwjob, one of the most-talked-about and controversial moments in wrestling history. But, it was a moment that saw Hart get stabbed in the back by Vince McMahon, putting a bitter taste in his mouth. However, the WWE Hall Of Famer has since admitted he wishes he'd never left WWE to join WCW, backing up Schiavone's assessment of his time with the company.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Happened When with Tony Schiavone" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.