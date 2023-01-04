Major Joshi Promotion Announces First Event In The United States

Before the first night of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view, Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling held their Tokyo Joshi Pro '23 event a stone's throw away from the Tokyo Dome at Korakuen Hall. The event saw new Princess Tag Team Champions crowned as Wasteland War Party (Heidi Howitzer and Max The Impaler) defeated Saki Akai and Yuki Arai of Reiwa AA Cannon. In the main event, Yuka Sakazaki retained the Princess of Princess Championship against Miyu Yamashita. Notably, TJPW also made a significant announcement that will finally see the promotion travel across the Pacific Ocean for the first time.

Tokyo Joshi will present TJPW LIVE in Los Angeles on March 31, 2023, at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California, after the initial event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will mark TJPW's first-ever show in the United States of America. TJPW has yet to disclose which performers will travel to the US for the history-making event.

The Japanese promotion proudly tweeted: "Three years after the cancellation due to Corona... TJPW's American performance "TJPW LIVE in Los Angeles" has been decided! March 31, 2023, at the Globe Theater Los Angeles. TJPW will be holding "TJPW LIVE in Los Angeles", its first ever show in the United States, on March 31, 2023."

TJPW was founded in 2012 and is a sister promotion to Pro Wrestling NOAH and DDT Pro Wrestling. Their current roster includes International Princess Champion Miu Watanabe and Maki Itoh, who recently performed for Game Changer Wrestling at their December 31, 2022, and January 1 shows in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Notable former TJPW wrestlers include WWE's Sarray and AEW's Thunder Rosa and Riho.