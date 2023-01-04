Jim Ross Responds To The Idea That Generation Gap Would Prevent Him From Resolving Issues With CM Punk

Jim Ross might be 71, but he takes umbrage if someone thinks of him as being an out-of-touch old fogy.

On his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross recalled listening to an episode of Sirius XM's "Busted Open Radio" — which he called "one of my favorite shows" — that included a listener's question about whether Ross should be recruited as a diplomatic go-between to bring about a reconciliation in the antagonism involving AEW owner Tony Khan, CM Punk, and the Young Bucks.

"Tommy Dreamer said it would never work because JR's from a different generation," said Ross, referring to the "Busted Open Radio" co-host. Ross said Dreamer's remark "happens to be one of the most ridiculous things I've ever heard Tommy say, and I like Tommy."

While Ross insisted he wasn't angry at Dreamer over his comment, he admitted he was "just shocked that he would say something so ridiculous. Human nature doesn't have a generational timeline. It just doesn't. Management is management. Communication is communication. I've probably talked more about communication and the term 'communication' on this podcast than anybody [on the] Ad-Free Network."

Ross added that his age does not disqualify him from being able to address concerns impacting those who are younger than him. Punk is 44, Young Bucks Matt and Nick Jackson are 37 and 33, respectively, and Tony Khan is 40. Dreamer is 51.

"I totally say bulls**t," said Ross, adding that his expletive-laced unhappiness is "a good headline for you guys looking for something on your website."