Darren Young Names Which Fellow Superstars Made The Locker Room More Comfortable After His Coming Out

Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young, made history in August 2013 when he became the first active WWE superstar to publicly come out as gay. The news was shared via an interview with "TMZ Sports" at an airport in Los Angeles ahead of WWE SummerSlam, which prompted WWE to release a statement in support of his openness. That moment is still talked about nearly a decade later as Rosser reflected on who made it easier for him to walk into the WWE locker room during a recent appearance on "The Ten Count."

"I always say every day is a coming out experience," Rosser said. "So whether I'm doing this interview, or whether I'm sitting at the airport with someone who looks at me and says, 'Oh, man, this is a big guy.' We can talk at the airport, I tell them who I am, and they immediately Google me, so that's why I always say every day is a coming out experience. So from guys like Randy Orton, who I still communicate with to this day, Mark Henry, Sheamus, Titus O'Neil, a plethora of other superstars, they made it a lot easier for me to walk into a locker room."

Rosser shared that he always says that if anyone doesn't have that support system in their family or friendships, that they can be part of his family on social media. His social media is an open book to the world as he looks to inspire the masses. WWE was always supportive of him, and he still remains in contact with people there while he's working to "knock it out of the park" with New Japan STRONG.