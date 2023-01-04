Jimmy Korderas Reveals Which WWE Raw Superstar Isn't Clicking With Him

Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque was named Chief Content Officer of WWE, he has wasted no time in bringing many familiar faces to the main roster, adding a lot of "WWE NXT" alumni to the shows. During his latest "Reffin Rant," Jimmy Korderas made it clear that he loves seeing that progression take place, but right now "there's one that's not clicking" with him. That one just so happens to be Dexter Lumis, who has been feuding with The Miz since arriving on "WWE Raw," initially being someone who was seen as a stalker to the "A-Lister," which Korderas found "interesting." However, that character was changed when it was revealed that Miz had been paying him to act that way, swerving fans.

"After Monday night, I am just not getting into that character. People say, 'well you just missed the way he was in 'NXT,' and if you'd have watched him there,'" he said. "It doesn't matter how he was in 'NXT,' it matters now that twice as many people are watching him on the main roster as opposed to 'NXT.'" One aspect that Korderas is particularly not connecting with is how Lumis is winning his matches with regular wrestling moves, despite being pushed as a crazy character. "I don't know. I guess it makes sense to some people, but not to me," he said.

Even though Lumis isn't clicking with the former WWE referee, that's not the case with every former "NXT" star on the main roster, as Korderas believes "LA Knight is starting to kill it," while he also singled out the United States Champion, Austin Theory, as someone who "is really doing a great job."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Reffin Rant" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.