Fred Rosser Comments On Possibly Defending NJPW Title In Major US Promotion

One current NJPW champion has discussed potentially putting his gold up for grabs under the AEW banner. Fred Rosser is the reigning NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. He captured the title back in May from Tom Lawlor at the "Strong: Collision in Philadelphia" event. During an interview with "Ten Count" host Steve Fall, Rosser described NJPW as "sacred" to him. He said he holds the Strong Openweight Championship with pride because it's the first major singles title of his wrestling career. Rosser likens NJPW Strong to "WWE NXT," going as far as to call NJPW Strong his "baby."

Cross-promotion has opened the "forbidden door" for many dream matches involving NJPW stars as of late, and Rosser is well aware of the possibility of being called to work an AEW show. Later in the interview, he addressed potentially popping up on "AEW Dynamite" or "AEW Rampage" to defend his championship. "Just because moves aren't being announced doesn't mean moves aren't being made," Rosser said. "I'm trying to really shut up my biggest hater, which is my dad, who actually got me into wrestling."

Rosser went on to explain that his father isn't actually a hater, but simply wants the best for his son. "He would say, 'Why ain't you doing anything with AEW? All of your New Japan friends are getting signed. How come you're not getting signed?' I said, 'Dad, I'm very happy with New Japan.' WWE is great, AEW is great, NWA is great, Impact is great, but I'm very happy here. So, I just wanna focus on this, but he's always pushing me in a good way."

