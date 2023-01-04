AAA Booker Comments On How AEW Can Draw Higher Ratings

AAA booker Konnan has given his take on how AEW can increase viewership. AEW has seen its share of shows break the one-million mark in viewership, but that number isn't obtained consistently. On average, AEW reaches over 800,000 viewers for "Dynamite" while "Rampage" struggles to reach 400,000 at times.

AEW is usually able to bring in sizable viewership increases for special themed episodes of "Dynamite," such as "Winter Is Coming," but many fans have wondered if AEW can increase its average viewership significantly over time. During a recent edition of his "K100" podcast, Konnan shared his view on how that can be achieved.

"You want to get as many mainstream people watching your show and vice versa," Konnan said. "So, you gotta send your people to ESPN. You gotta send your people to maybe the Bill Maher show or maybe to have 'em as a rotating guest on one of the top shows on TV. You wanna have that cross-pollination just like when they brought Bad Bunny in."

Konnan used the example that if Bad Bunny has 22 million followers on social media, and WWE was able to retain a fraction of the initial viewers that tuned in, it's a success. In the past, AEW has brought in well-known mainstream figures such as Mike Tyson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Rick Ross to name a few.

AEW is kicking off 2023 with a brand new look, which comes hot on the heels of hiring Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Michael Mansury. The company recently posted the new intro video for "Dynamite." The revamped look will be making its debut on January 4. The show will emanate from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

