Dax Harwood Opens About FTR Not Appearing At AEW Full Gear

AEW's fourth annual Full Gear pay-per-view event in November brought out a stellar line-up of the promotion's biggest names. However, one conspicuous admission from the event was the FTR tag team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

Harwood used his "FTR with Dax" podcast to comment on the absence of FTR from the event, noting that their omission caught the tag team by surprise.

"In multiple weeks before, we thought that it was going to be us and the Young Bucks to unify all titles winner take all," he said. "That's what we expected ... I was pretty confident in assuming that, yes. But you know what they say about assuming."

Harwood didn't blame any specific person for what happened, remarking that "maybe we got some information that was crossed – and that happens in wrestling, that happens in podcasting, that happens in all forms of entertainment. But we expected to wrestle the Young Bucks and, man, I was very excited for that match."

Harwood added that despite the style and personality differences FTR has with the Young Bucks, he was willing to state "if I were going to put together a Mount Rushmore of tag teams, I would put the Young Bucks on there – I would have them right up there. Because they have defined a generation of tag team wrestling."

Harwood acknowledged the tag team had more serious obstacles during 2022 – at the start of the year, Wheeler was recovering from a severe forearm injury "where he almost bled to death" and was having doubts about continuing as a wrestler while Harwood was having sleep-related anxiety issues where "I was scared to fall asleep, but I was also scared to stay awake." While addressing their respective health issues, Harwood believed his friendship with Wheeler was strengthened because they agreed to continue enjoying their work and time together. As a result, Harwood shrugged off not being on the Full Gear card.