LA Knight Has No Idea What Upcoming WWE Gimmick Match Entails

Since his return to WWE at Extreme Rules in October, Bray Wyatt has yet to wrestle a match on television. That will change on January 28 at the Royal Rumble. On that night, the "Eater of Worlds" will battle the man he's been feuding with for weeks, L.A. Knight, in a brand-new gimmick match called the "Pitch Black Match." But Knight isn't sweating the occasion or the match itself, citing a crucial and recent occurrence on "SmackDown," not to mention his own proclivity for mind games.

"I'm feeling pretty damn good," Knight told Kayla Braxton on "The Bump." "Look at the breakdown he's having, he can't even keep his own goons in order," referring to Uncle Howdy attacking Wyatt last week.

"'Pitch Black' at the Royal Rumble, I don't even know what that means, I don't even know what that is," he added. "But at the end of the day, does it really make a difference? No, it doesn't."

In recent weeks, fans have witnessed Wyatt attack a cameraman and also torment Knight in all sorts of ways backstage. Still, the brash superstar believes he presents his own kind of special threat.

"I'm going to walk in there master of the mind games," he declared, before promising that the Royal Rumble was going to be special.

When pressed about the match itself, Knight doubled down by reiterating he hasn't been told much.

"I've been kept in the dark. Who knows if that's by design," he wondered. "But with all of the malice, all of the feelings that I've had built up, I've got a lot to get out of my system."

