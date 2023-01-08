Former Nexus Member Reflects On His Time In The Group

Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young while in WWE, debuted on WWE's main roster as part of the infamous Nexus faction which included seven other men — Daniel Bryan, Wade Barrett, Michael Tarver, Skip Sheffield, David Otunga, Justin Gabriel, and Heath Slater. While in WWE, The Nexus were a dominating force for the first couple of months of their existence before losing to Team WWE in the main event of SummerSlam 2010. While the group remained in WWE, they were not taken as seriously following their loss to Team WWE.

Appearing on "WrestlingNewsCo," former WWE Tag Team Champion Rosser recalled his experiences while with The Nexus and what he will never forget. "During the Nexus, I wasn't comfortable and out with myself," Rosser said. "When the Nexus came to Miami and we delivered, we had to deliver. That was pretty much what was told to us by Vince McMahon and Michael Hayes and Arn Anderson that were around. We needed to deliver because, if we didn't, someone was going to get fired ... It's a moment I'll never forget. I remember knocking out the timekeeper, I remember clotheslining John Cena, I remember wreaking havoc that entire summer."

Byran was the first man removed from the group, as he was released from the company following the group's attack on John Cena and those at ringside. Following his firing, the next wrestler to be kicked out of the group was Rosser, who suffered the fate after losing to John Cena in the main event of the August 16 edition of "WWE Raw." Rosser addressed how he felt following his exiting from the group. "That was a point where you are fearful of losing your job," Rosser said. "You're fearful of losing your dream you've worked so hard for."