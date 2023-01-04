Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.

"Omega and Okada were both good after the match," Meltzer tweeted. "Omega's eye was swelling shut from a cheeky nandos kick and his face had a footprint on it, but no orbital break or anything serious, at least as far as everyone thought late last night."

Omega walked away with the victory over Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom, winning the IWGP United States Championship for a second time and improving his career record against Ospreay to 2-0. The match had been brewing since Omega left NJPW. On the same night as Omega's final NJPW match prior to the creation of AEW, Ospreay concussed one of Omega's closest friends, Kota Ibushi. Ospreay later moved up to a heavyweight and attempted to help fill the void Omega left.

In the match on Wednesday, Ospreay found himself busted open, however, no injuries have been reported for Ospreay after the nearly 35-minute match. Despite dealing with a swollen eye, Omega is scheduled to wrestle on the January 11 edition of "AEW Dynamite" in an Escalera De La Muerte match against Death Triangle. This will be the seventh and deciding match in their best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship.

Ospreay and Omega were not the only ones who fans were concerned about, as earlier in the night at Wrestle Kingdom, Lio Rush was busted open. He has since posted an update regarding his injuries following his IWPG Junior Tag Team Championship match.