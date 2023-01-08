Lucha Legend Compares Will Ospreay And Eddy Guerrero
During a mailbag episode of Konnan's "K100" podcast, one of the show's listeners asked for the hosts' thoughts on AEW not devoting any time to promoting the match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.
Co-host Glenn "Disco Inferno" Gilbertti gave his thoughts on the matter to start, which led to him bringing up that he had seen that "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" editor Dave Meltzer had said that Ospreay is further ahead in "promos, charisma, and ring work" than Eddy Guerrero was at the same age. (Ospreay is 29; Guerrero was in the early part of his WCW run in 1996 at the same age.) This led to Konnan examining the issue of how Ospreay stacks up compared to his late friend, who died in November 2005.
"I would agree in promos and charisma, not ring work," Konnan responded.
Memories Of Eddy Guerrero
Gilbertti interjected that he felt that Eddy's charisma circa 1994 as part of Los Gringo Locos in AAA was ahead of where Ospreay is now, but Konnan, who was both Guerrero's stablemate and part of the AAA creative team at the time, disagreed.
"Bro, I was there every f**king minute!" Konnan exclaimed. "He had very little charisma then. He got his charisma when he did that promo in WCW and then when he did that 'Who's your Papi?' [storyline in WWE in 2005]."
Konnan then circled back closer to the original topic that led them to the Guerrero tangent. "They really didn't do anything with [Ospreay] in AEW, to tell you the truth," he said. "He is a good interview, though. But they didn't do anything with him in AEW and he is a generational talent. But that seems to be AEW's M.O.: They get these big stars and they don't know what to do with them."
Konnan is currently part of the creative team in AAA, an AEW partner promotion, where he also serves as an onscreen character in a non-wrestling role. However, with AAA looking to work with WWE that partnership is becoming a bit of a question mark going forward.
