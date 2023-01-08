Lucha Legend Compares Will Ospreay And Eddy Guerrero

Gilbertti interjected that he felt that Eddy's charisma circa 1994 as part of Los Gringo Locos in AAA was ahead of where Ospreay is now, but Konnan, who was both Guerrero's stablemate and part of the AAA creative team at the time, disagreed.

"Bro, I was there every f**king minute!" Konnan exclaimed. "He had very little charisma then. He got his charisma when he did that promo in WCW and then when he did that 'Who's your Papi?' [storyline in WWE in 2005]."

Konnan then circled back closer to the original topic that led them to the Guerrero tangent. "They really didn't do anything with [Ospreay] in AEW, to tell you the truth," he said. "He is a good interview, though. But they didn't do anything with him in AEW and he is a generational talent. But that seems to be AEW's M.O.: They get these big stars and they don't know what to do with them."

Konnan is currently part of the creative team in AAA, an AEW partner promotion, where he also serves as an onscreen character in a non-wrestling role. However, with AAA looking to work with WWE that partnership is becoming a bit of a question mark going forward.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "K100" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription