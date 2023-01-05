Next Destination Of Independent Star AKIRA Reportedly Revealed

AKIRA has reportedly landed himself a contract with a major independent promotion. Fightful has disclosed that the 29-year-old has signed with Court Bauer's Major League Wrestling, with the deal said to have been in the making since November 2022. The up-and-coming wrestler is expected to start with the promotion in the near future.

The "Death Samurai" has been performing on the independent scene since 2018 and most recently wrestled at Game Changer Wrestling's Til Infinity 2022 event on New Year's Eve; AKIRA and Masha Slamovich unsuccessfully challenged Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) for the GCW World Tag Team Championship in a deathmatch. The Indiana-born wrestler would again appear for GCW at the 56 Nights show on New Year's Day, attempting to come to the aid of Do or Die Rumble winner Slamovich after Blake Christian attacked her following the over-the-top-rope elimination match.

Notably, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is said to be a fan of the independent star after he was seen sporting one of AKIRA's sweatshirts on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" last year. Although he has yet to step inside an All Elite Wrestling ring, AKIRA has performed for several independent promotions, including ICW No Holds Barred, Beyond Wrestling, Prestige Wrestling, Westside Xtreme Wrestling, and Northern Federation of Wrestling, where he currently reigns as the inaugural NFW Champion. AKIRA, who wrestled over 100 matches in 2022, is well known for being able to perform a variety of wrestling styles in the ring, such as technical and deathmatch.