New Wrestling Streaming Platform Set To Launch This Month

A new streaming service showcasing independent pro wrestling promotions like CZW and Great Lakes Championship Wrestling is launching later this month.

Fightful first reported Thursday that the Premier Streaming Network (PSN) will launch on January 15 with a subscription cost of $4.99 per month or $49 per year.

The new network said in a press release its library includes more than 2,000 hours of content to start with more live events and indie promotions to be added throughout the year. At the start, viewers can watch libraries from CZW, ECWA, WrestlePro, WrestlePro Alaska, Great Lakes Championship Wrestling, World 1 Wrestling, and Frontline Pro Wrestling, according to the network.

PSN said it will also feature original shows, including "Spotlight Series with Josh Shernoff" and "The Wrestling Hour" with Adam Barnard, as well as podcasts like "The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish" and "The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast."

"We've established relationships with promotions and worked together to curate libraries and collections featuring some of the biggest stars and greatest matches, some of which have never been seen before," PSN Vice President of Programming and Creative Development Josh Shernoff said.

Shernoff, who left FITE to help launch PSN, told Wrestling Inc. last month the network aims to act "more similar to a television network" in that it also works with promotions to create marketing plans for their events.

"I think that what people are going to find is, we are able to provide those slightly smaller, medium-sized promotions with this opportunity to use this high-end streaming platform that they otherwise would not be able to afford or have access to," he said. "And then it's our role to build them up because some of the content out there, some of the best matches of the year are happening in front of 300 people."