Major Update On NWA Streaming Distribution

It's been a turbulent past few months for the NWA and its president, Billy Corgan. The Smashing Pumpkins lead singer has probably felt like a "rat in a cage" due to criticism over his comments regarding a potential NWA EmPowerrr 2, his handling of former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis' departure, and the decision to make the polarizing Tyrus the new champion. Fortunately for Corgan, the latest bit of NWA news isn't controversial.

In a press release sent out this morning, the NWA announced that, effective immediately, "NWA Powerrr" will no longer be streaming on FITE TV. The program will instead be returning to its original home, YouTube, starting with tonight's episode. A tweet NWA sent promoting tonight's show confirmed the change.

"I want to thank our viewers who used FITE's Monthly or Annual subscription service to enjoy our product," Corgan said in the release. "Making the switch to having the world be able to watch NWA Powerrr at the same time is essential to our growth strategy going forward. FITE has been an important partner and we are happy to continue our relationship with FITE as our pay-per-view provider."

"NWA Powerrr" began on YouTube in October 2019 but moved to FITE in March 2021 as part of a deal between the promotion and streaming service. Episodes of "Powerrr" returned to YouTube in January 2022, being shown on delay days after the broadcast on FITE. As noted by Corgan, FITE will continue to carry NWA pay-per-views, including Nuff Said, which will be held on February 11 in Tampa, Florida.