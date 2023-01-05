Zak Zodiac Announces New Film Project In The Works

Zak Zodiac is perhaps most recognizable from recent appearances in AEW in support of his sister, Saraya, making her comeback to the ring at the Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. Zodiac was also a featured character in the "Fighting With My Family" film, where he was portrayed by Jack Lowden and starred alongside Florence Pugh as she portrayed Saraya. It appears that Zodiac is continuing with more film-related projects shortly, this time, being the focus of a new documentary that plays off the title of the 2019 film. "Fighting for my Family" is currently being produced, and the teaser video Zodiac posted to social media this week, shows Zodiac giving a heartfelt interview about his history as clips from past matches are shown.

"I got lost in this business for a long time because my dreams were shattered. I had the tryouts, had multiple chances, and failed most of them. The scars that are internal people can't see, but you're living with that failure, that regret ... Are you strong enough? Are you willing to fight? Are you willing to get your life back on track?" Zodiac asks.

Zak Zodiac has been competing in pro wrestling since he was just 10 years old, mostly for his father's promotion, World Association of Wrestling in the UK. He's also a regular performer for Revolution Pro and All-Star Wrestling, and recently debuted for NJPW when he teamed with Bad Dude Tito to defeat Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada at Royal Quest II in the UK. His recent appearances in AEW were accompanied by a bit of work on the creative side of things, as Zodiac revealed in an interview after his visit that he had a part in producing Saraya's return match at Full Gear.