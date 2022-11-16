Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone

We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.

Very early on Wednesday morning, Saraya's brother, wrestler Zak Knight, aka Zac Zodiac, posted a photo on Twitter of himself and Saraya hanging out, along with the following message. "Yo AEW," Knight tweeted. "Here we come." It took a few hours, but Baker would see the tweet, and offered up the following. "'Bring your talentless brother to work' week?" Baker tweeted. Naturally, Saraya didn't take too kindly tp Baker's comments toward her family, responding in kind. "I like how you had to search for this tweet, you obsessed f***ing weirdo," Saraya tweeted.

Having wrestled since he was 10 years old, the 31-year-old Knight has primarily competed in the UK for World Association of Wrestling, run by his and Saraya's father Ricky Knight, as well as Revolution Pro Wrestling and All Star Wrestling. Knight recently made his New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut, teaming with Bad Dude Tito at NJPW Royal Quest II in the UK, where they were defeated by Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada. Knight was a focus of the film "Fighting With My Family", where he was portrayed by Jack Lowden. The film focused on both his and Saraya's attempts to become WWE stars, with only Saraya succeeding. While Knight appeared on an episode of "SmackDown" in the UK back in 2011, an "AEW Dynamite" appearance would be his first major one in the US.