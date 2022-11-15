Saraya Says WWE WrestleMania 38 Match Inspired In-Ring Return

Saraya is preparing to make her triumphant return to the ring for the first time in nearly five years. After suffering a career-threatening neck injury in December 2017, she's watched several wrestlers return from similar situations. Saraya revealed to Renee Paquette on a recent episode of "The Sessions" what exactly inspired her return.

"I came to terms with not being able to wrestle anymore, and that's fine, but a couple years ago I did do some x-rays, and they were looking great," Saraya said. She was nervous to do an MRI and was hopeful that her neck would look even better down the road. She didn't want to rush anything as she knew it took Edge nine years to return. Then, things changed when she saw "Stone Cold" Steve Austin compete again at WrestleMania 38.

"Stone Cold had the match with Kevin Owens but he didn't bump very much," Saraya recalled. "It was limited, but it was still an amazing match. I thought, 'I could probably pull off doing a Stone Cold match.' I'm throwing that idea at Tony and he's like, 'With Sting coming in, we did tag matches. Maybe we could do tag matches.' If I were to come back, I would want it to be a singles match." She initially wasn't cleared by AEW doctor Michael Sampson until she had more scans done to confirm that everything was good to go in order for her to take bumps. It is now confirmed that Saraya will step back in the squared circle to take on Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear on November 19.