Claudio Castagnoli: Facts About The Former Cesaro That Only Hardcore Fans Know

Claudio Castagnoli has been active in wrestling since 2000, and the man once referred to as "Swiss Superman" is showing no signs of slowing down, especially after his exit from WWE in 2022 and his debut in AEW four months later. Born in Lucerne, Switzerland, Castagnoli made the United States his official home in 2004, which is around the time he began to make his mark in a number of notable American indies from CHIKARA to Ring of Honor.

His exceptional strength and incredible in-ring move set help distinguish him from his competitors and helped attract the eyes of WWE where he worked for eleven years and went by Antonio Cesaro (and eventually just Cesaro). During that time, he gathered a number of titles and high-profile wins, but he seemingly couldn't break out of the mid-card, which was a point of frustration for many proud members of the "Cesaro Section." Now with AEW, Castagnoli appears to be given the type of push many fans wish he would've received years prior.

While Castagnoli tends to keep to himself, there's still plenty to know about one of the most respected wrestlers in any promotion today. Here are facts about the former Cesaro that only hardcore fans know.