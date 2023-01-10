Nina Samuels Addresses Possibility Of Working For NXT Europe

Last summer, WWE dropped news of a major reconstruction expected to commence in the new year. The company disbanded its "NXT UK" brand in favor of plans to relaunch it as an expanded "NXT Europe." With the new vision set in motion, many "NXT UK" talents were released, while others were moved to the main "NXT" brand in the United States.

With 2023 now officially underway, the company has yet to provide any new updates regarding the rebrand. An "open door" policy is said to be in place for the former "NXT UK" stars to return to WWE once operations begin, but as one of them recently pointed out, there are no guarantees.

"They can't promise anything because they're building this brand from scratch again," Nina Samuels told "Ten Count"'s Steve Fall. "They need to decide what it's going to look like. Also, they've sent all of us off into the wild. So who knows who's going to be available when it comes back around?"

Many of the released superstars, like Samuels, have already reintegrated themselves back into the professional wrestling scene outside of WWE — currently sitting as free agents.

"That's going to be for them to see who do they want, but also out of who they want, who is around and who is free, who is available to answer that call [to return]."

Samuels admitted there's "still very much a big question mark" regarding a timeline for returns, noting she's heard "whisperings of how things are going," but then contradictory information shortly after. Nonetheless, Samuels believes "NXT UK" was "a good test for them," as WWE now pivots to reimagining it as "NXT Europe."



