Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon's Bid For WWE Return

Vince McMahon resurfaced in the professional wrestling world Thursday, announcing his plans to return to WWE, with major implications.

Despite his resignation as WWE Chairman and CEO last July, McMahon remained the majority shareholder in the company. In a massive power play, he has now designated himself, George Barrios, and Michelle Wilson to seats on the board of directors. To regain his position as WWE Chairman, McMahon only needs three other directors to step down and board approval. McMahon said he aims to put WWE up for sale, a move the new regime strayed away from after his departure.

Many WWE employees were shocked by Thursday's news and "left in the dark," as reported by Fightful Select. Many talents evidently found out as the news broke online, rather than through internal discussion with the company. In addition, a number of WWE talent were reportedly concerned with McMahon's potential return to the creative department, should his plan play out accordingly. One recently-signed talent even said they'd be "blown away" by it.

Another talent noted their hope for the current regime under Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque to remain intact, fearing "roster uproar" if McMahon is reinstated to his former position in the creative department. Overall, McMahon's public bid to reassert his authority reportedly warranted a negative reaction across all the departments in WWE, while some admitted they "wouldn't concern themselves ... until they needed to."

Despite the internal response of concern, WWE's stock price soared at least 11 percent higher after McMahon's announcement.