Perhaps one of the most shocking aspects, at least initially, in the aftermath of Vince McMahon’s retirement and the appointment of Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan into top WWE management positions, is the rise of WWE’s stock. The price rose several percentage points for WWE on Monday, which was largely seen by analysts as a sign that shareholders expected WWE to soon be sold.

This begs the question; is WWE being sold and if so, who will they be sold to? In regards to the first question, the answer appears to be no, at least for now. In a story by CNBC that was published earlier on Tuesday, sources told the outlet that WWE wasn’t engaged in sale talks at this time.

In the same report, however, CNBC noted that McMahon’s retirement could perhaps lead to offers coming in, including one that may ultimately be too good for current WWE management to resist. Potential conglomerates/corporations that were listed by CNBC as potential buyers were Disney, Warner Brothers Discovery (which currently airs WWE’s rival company, AEW, on TNT and TBS), Paramount Global, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and CNBC’s parent company, Comcast.

Even before McMahon retired last Friday, speculation of WWE being sold has emerged here and there, with rumors beginning following mass releases of talent from the promotion in June 2021. In January, Khan revealed WWE had taken calls about a potential sale but also stated they were not looking to sell at the time. No WWE higher-up has commented on a potential sale since McMahon’s retirement.

In the meantime, WWE looks to continue with business as mostly usual, with Triple H as the new head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations, while Stephanie and Khan will serve as co-CEOs of the company. The first show under the new regime occurred last night when “WWE Monday Night Raw” aired from Madison Square Garden in New York, while the first Premium Live Event, SummerSlam, will occur this Sunday.

