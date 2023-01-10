Top WWE NXT Star Discusses His Relationship With Shawn Michaels

After wrapping up his in-ring career, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has lent his expertise to the next generation of WWE Superstars. Starting off as a trainer, Michaels gradually climbed his way up the ladder of "WWE NXT," becoming a writer and producer, before taking over as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

One of the lucky superstars under the guidance of Michaels is Grayson Waller, who's built an impressive resume since his "NXT" debut in 2021. In a recent appearance on "Ten Count" with Steve Fall, Waller spoke about his relationship with "The Heartbreak Kid," and how his interactions with him have helped catapult his career forward.

"Me and Shawn have a great relationship," he said. "I think Shawn has full trust in me. Shawn gave me opportunities before anyone else would have. I got things like WarGames and the match with AJ [Styles]. No one thought I deserved that position. Everyone online was like, 'Who is this? Who is this?' But Shawn knew how good I was, Shawn had seen me, Shawn knew that I had the potential."

Following a match with Roderick Strong for the Cruiserweight Championship in 2021, Waller recalled an important conversation he had with Michaels. "I said to him, 'If you give me the ball, I'll run with it.' About six months later, he reminded me of that conversation and said to me, 'I gave you the ball and you're doing what you said you would do.'"

Waller said he views Michaels as one of the all-time greats, but he's not a fan anymore, so their relationship is strictly business. "I'm a work colleague. He's my boss, but Shawn knows how good I am, and I know how good Shawn is. So if you're going to go to anyone for advice, that's the man right there."