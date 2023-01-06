Backstage News On Why The New Day's Podcast And Other WWE Shows Ended

WWE officially joined the world of podcasts in 2019 and debuted "After The Bell with Corey Graves." Following this, "The New Day: Feel The Power" podcast was launched, which saw Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods come together to record the show each week. Notably, no fresh episodes of The New Day's show have been shared since September 2021; "Best Of" episodes have aired, with the most recent being released on January 2. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now provided further insight.

It's said when "The New Day: Feel The Power" first launched, Big E, Kingston, and Woods recorded episodes at arenas and in hotels when the trio were together on the road. However, then-"SmackDown" star Big E was moved away from the group when he cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase and became WWE Champion on "WWE Raw" in September 2021, while Woods became occupied with his G4 gaming channel. Behind the scenes, several WWE producers were reportedly let go from the company during a round of company cutbacks, which seemingly spelled the end of WWE's podcasts (aside from "After The Bell with Corey Graves," which still airs to this date via The Ringer) as well as popular WWE Network shows such as "WWE 24" and "WWE 365."

Big E is currently recovering from a broken neck he sustained in March 2022. Meanwhile, Kingston and Woods continue to perform as a tag team and recently captured the "NXT" Tag Team Championship by defeating Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson at the "NXT" Deadline premium live event on December 10, 2022.