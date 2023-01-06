Update On Ronda Rousey Facing Becky Lynch At WrestleMania 39

Fans might not get "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" versus "The Man" on the biggest stage in all of professional wrestling, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Per WON, WWE's original plan for Ronda Rousey's current run was for her to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 and then take on Becky Lynch at this year's WrestleMania 39. However, as fans might have noticed on "WWE SmackDown" recently, there's been "nothing in the Rousey vs. Lynch direction" and "right now it is very unlikely" that will happen.

Rousey is less than one week removed from losing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Flair, who made a surprise return to shock the former champion and take her title. Rousey, a three-time WWE world champion overall, had held the title for 83 days before Flair reemerged on the scene. WWE traditionally begins setting up the majority of its WrestleMania card in late January and February, leading up to the event, so there is of course still time for a potential feud with Lynch to unfold.

Lynch, a six-time WWE world champion, is coming off a rocky 2022 in which she fell short in trying to regain the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship from Bianca Belair after losing the belt at WrestleMania. She was then sidelined for nearly five months with a shoulder injury, making her return just over a month ago at WWE's Survivor Series premium live event. Rousey and Lynch have never squared off one-on-one inside the squared circle. Their only battle against one another came at WrestleMania 35 in a triple threat title match alongside Flair.