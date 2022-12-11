Becky Lynch On What It Means To Be 'The Man'

In 2018, Becky Lynch's popularity sky-rocketed as she turned heel by attacking Charlotte Flair — however, the fans would not accept Lynch as a heel, leading to her eventually turning heel and sporting a gimmick where she called herself "The Man." This nickname came as a result of her defeating Charlotte Flair, whose father, Ric, used to say throughout his career, "To be the man, you've got to beat the man." After a period of transforming into "Big Time Becks," the return of "The Man," has occurred upon her coming back from injury ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames. In an interview with "Verge," former "Raw" Women's Champion Lynch discusses what being "The Man" of WWE means to her.

"It means doing everything to the absolute best of your ability," Lynch said. "Whatever that is, whatever the obstacles are, be that a broken shoulder or, be that trying to juggle parenting on the road while writing a book and doing acting projects. It's a matter of putting everything that you have into what you're doing at that moment. What it means to be The Man has evolved over the years for me. I couldn't be happier at the place that I've arrived at now. I feel more like The Man than I ever have."

Ric previously had an issue with Lynch using the name, as that was the nickname he had used during his career and part of the name of his podcast, "To Be The Man." This is not the first time in history one wrestler has taken a nickname previously used by another before them, and Lynch has found massive success with it. Since becoming "The Man," Lynch won the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event, winning the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Championships, defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte.