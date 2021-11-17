WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch stopped by the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to promote this Sunday’s Survivor Series PPV. Lynch delved right into her issues with Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who Lynch has had problems with in and out of the ring. She didn’t hold back, touching on her and Flair’s real-life falling out and the reported incident between the two during a title exchange on Smackdown last month and more.

Becky Lynch was also asked about Ric Flair, Charlotte’s father, who had a strong reaction to Lynch’s promo on Charlotte this past Monday on RAW. Lynch described the response as sad, and revealed she almost responded back to him on social media before stopping herself.

“Look, I saw that tweet. The one you’re referring too, the one I’m referring to,” Lynch said. “I wrote out a response that would’ve been quite biting, and I deleted it and I let it go because I think it’s really sad. This a legend at one point. This legend, a 16 World Champion Ric Flair, is now jealous of me. That’s cool, it’s cool for me. And he’s now trying to use me to get clout, to promote whatever he has going on next because he’s dug himself into a bit of a hole with other things. So I kind of just was like ‘ah, let me let him out of it because it’s kind of sad’, you know? It’s kind of sad.”

While she didn’t outright state it, Lynch appeared to refer to the controversy surrounding Flair following Dark Side of the Ring’s episode on The Plane Ride From Hell. In the episode, Flair was accused of sexually assaulting flight attendant Heidi Doyle on the notorious flight.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription