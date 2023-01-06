Further News And Speculation Regarding Vince McMahon And WWE

It's been a whirlwind 24 hours behind the scenes at WWE. The Wall Street Journal revealed yesterday that Vince McMahon, the majority owner of the Stamford-based promotion, was seeking a return to the company's boardroom to assist with future television rights negotiations and to pursue a sale. Earlier today, it was announced that McMahon, alongside former WWE executives George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, had officially replaced JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed, and Alan M. Wexler on WWE's Board. Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston has weighed in with his thoughts on the situation.

"Most importantly, WWE can't make a TV rights deal without his approval. That's been made explicit. WWE can't sell the company without his approval. That's been made explicit," Thurston said on "Busted Open Radio." "That's his big leverage [the TV rights deal]. 'You can't make a deal, you can't make a TV deal without me,' and that is the most important piece of their business, their US live rights deal, which I would expect to be finalized in the spring based on previous negotiations."

Thurston believes "WWE Raw" will stay on the USA Network while acknowledging that Amazon Prime Video could be a "real possibility" for where "WWE SmackDown" ends up. Thurston also questioned whether specific television and streaming networks would want to be involved with McMahon following several sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

"It's important to note too in the letter that the Board wrote to Vince, which is disclosed now, that they allude to other things that they've learned of that are non-public that would paint him in a bad light," Thurston said. "Something to that effect."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.