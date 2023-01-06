Ryan Nemeth Listed For Role In Upcoming Von Erich Family Movie

Add another professional wrestler to the cast of Sean Durkin's upcoming Von Erich family biopic. Ryan Nemeth — part of AEW's Wingmen stable — will fill the role of former World Class Championship Wrestling star Gino Hernandez in the upcoming film "The Iron Claw," per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Hernandez and tag team partner Chris Adams had a long-standing feud with the Von Erichs in the Texas-based promotion.

He joins AEW World Champion MJF, independent wrestler Brady Pierce, and Chavo Guerrero Jr. in the movie, which stars Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, as well as Lily James and Jeremy Allen White. Production recently wrapped on the A24 film. However, no release date has been set for it as of yet.

The younger brother of WWE's Dolph Ziggler, Nemeth got his start in 2010 with Ohio Valley Wrestling. He later went on to join Ziggler in WWE, working within the company's developmental FCW and "NXT" brands for several years before leaving and heading back to the independent scene in 2013. Since 2021, Nemeth has primarily made appearances for AEW but has yet to make a significant impact with the promotion, primarily showing up as a staple of its YouTube show "AEW Dark." As an actor, Nemeth has been involved with a number of independent short films, while playing several roles over the years for bits on the late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" He also has a few uncredited roles on the television series "A.P. Bio" and in the feature film "Pee-Wee's Big Holiday," among others, on his resume.