Chavo Guerrero Made Promise To The Von Erichs About 'The Iron Claw'

It can, and probably should, be argued that Chavo Guerrero Jr. has undertaken a massive responsibility in joining the production of "The Iron Claw" – Sean Durkin's upcoming biopic on the famous Von Erich wrestling family. And fortunately for Guerrero, who serves as the wrestling coordinator for the film and will show up in an undisclosed role, he seems well aware of his responsibility to help do justice to the Von Erich family, particularly the surviving brother Kevin Von Erich and his family.

As such, Guerrero revealed in an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman that he made a promise to Kevin's children — MLW stars Marshall and Ross Von Erich — before he began work on "The Iron Claw." "I told Marshall and Ross, I said 'Guys, I promise you that I will, at least my part, I will do it justice and I'll make it like I was making it for my own family,'" Guerrero said. "Because we're all family. If you grow up in the wrestling business, you're part of this extended family, for sure.

"I've [been] to the Von Erichs' ranch in Hawaii and jumped off their waterfall and all that stuff. A lot of people have," he added. "They were very open and bringing me out there. So I told them right [at] the start, 'Guys, I will treat it like I'm making it about the Guerreros.' So they were receptive to that and I love that."

In addition to Guerrero, "The Iron Claw" will star Zac Effron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, and Holt McCallany as the Von Erich Family, with Lily James cast in an as-yet-unrevealed role. New AEW World Champion MJF has a role as the kayfabe Von Erich brother, Lance Von Erich. Principal photography on the film only recently commenced; no official date has been set for its eventual release.