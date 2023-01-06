Top AEW Star Reveals How Owen Hart Tribute Came About

Last year, AEW held the first-ever Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments, culminating at Double or Nothing. Adam Cole defeated Samoa Joe in the finals of the men's tournament, while Britt Baker beat Ruby Soho to claim her own tournament victory, leading to the real-life couple being the inaugural winners of the prestigious competition. Following the tournaments' end, Dr. Martha Hart — widow of Owen Hart — gave an emotional speech during the pay-per-view. These tournaments were meant to honor the legacy, career, and life of Owen, who tragically passed away at WWE Over the Edge 1999.

While hosting "Talk Is Jericho," former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho revealed how the tournaments came to be. "We worked with Martha for over a year, Tony and I, to kind of put together something she was happy with," Jericho said. "I was sick of Owen's life being equated to the end of his life and this dark cloud. I want people to remember he's a pioneer and an influence on the style of wrestling today and also as a character, he was great and as a person, he was great. So, that's one of the biggest things. I want there to be a bright light when you think of Owen Hart."

When many fans think of Owen, they may think of the pranks that he pulled throughout his career. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett discussed his thoughts on people only remembering Owen's ribs. "There was a period of, 'We're not going to talk about the accident, we're not going to talk about the accident — let's talk about Owen's ribs,'" Jarrett said. "I felt that was a, such a disservice ... It's just a part of who Owen was." AEW owner Tony Khan has signaled he intends to stage new Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments in 2023.

