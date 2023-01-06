Teddy Long Says Top WWE Star Doesn't Take Pro Wrestling Seriously

On the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Charlotte Flair made her return to the company after being gone for most of 2022. Flair successfully defeated Ronda Rousey for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, rolling up Rousey for the pinfall victory. Some fans were happy about this, as they had grown tired of Rousey during her title reign — with Rousey putting on a performance at Survivor Series: WarGames against Shotzi that drew jeers.

One of those critics is WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who has offered his thoughts on Rousey being a professional wrestler and what he thinks may happen one day. "I don't think she cares anything about our business," Long said to "Sportskeeda." "I don't think she takes professional wrestling serious. I think with her, it's all about Ronda Rousey, you know? She's one of the people I think would go into business for themselves."

While he is seemingly not for Rousey being a professional wrestler, his feelings on the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion are quite the opposite. Long made the following comments on Flair becoming a 14-time Women's Champion with WWE. "Congratulations to Charlotte Flair, you know, she's a great athlete," Long said. "I've watched her, you know, working over the years and she's done a tremendous job. She's come a long way in a short time ... I think the belt certainly belongs around Charlotte Flair's waist and not Ronda Rousey's. Nothing against Ronda Rousey, you know what I mean, she's not, she ain't, she's just not a wrestling person to me."

