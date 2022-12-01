Freddie Prinze Jr. Buries WWE Survivor Series Title Match

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Ronda Rousey defended her "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Shotzi in Shotzi's first-ever championship match on a WWE premium live event. There were multiple parts of the match that many took away as looking awkward, such as a DDT that Shotzi attempted to hit Rousey with on the apron that wound up going wrong. Former WWE Creative Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed his thoughts on the "SmackDown" Women's Championship match, the DDT, and who he believes carried who in the match.

"Ronda Rousey versus Shotzi," Prinze Jr. said while on "Wrestling With Freddie." "This was the single worst match I have seen in I don't know how long and it was not Shotzi Blackheart's fault. Shotzi did her thing in this ... [Shotzi] carried Ronda through this whole match. She did everything a wrestler could do to make the other wrestler look good. But, it takes two to tango ... Ronda is regressing, she is not progressing. Her work is not getting better. It's getting worse. She blew a DDT that should have been the spot of the freaking night."

Some fans have criticized Rousey's current run in WWE and have compared it to her 2018 stint where she had put on consistently good performances in the ring. Her matches against Liv Morgan had some not pleased with the actual quality of the matches, which has been a consistent complaint since her return at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Prinze Jr. gave his thoughts on Rousey's recent work in the ring. "[Ronda's] either not taking time to work with people ... or, she can't do it," Prinze Jr. continued. "If it's the latter, which means she can't do it, then why is she there? And I don't think it's that. She's obviously athletic ... It was legit unwatchable."