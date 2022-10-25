Ronda Rousey Responds To Fans Upset She Ended Liv Morgan's WWE Title Reign

Ronda Rousey doesn't appear to have any sympathy for former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan after defeating her for the title at Extreme Rules.

On the latest episode of Rousey's YouTube gaming show, "The Baddest Stream On The Planet," the now two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion read a comment from a fan who said "Liv fans have been mad all week" because Morgan lost, and quickly put those concerns to rest.

"Ah, man, well, she got to win a lot, okay?" Rousey, 35, said. "Jesus, guys."

Rousey defeated Morgan in a hard-fought, 12-and-a-half minute extreme rules match, which included an aggressive array of weapons from baseball bats to fire extinguishers. Morgan smiled before passing out during Rousey's final submission hold and was later found backstage in "a dark place," teasing what's to come for the former champion.

Rousey addressed the match's conclusion during the stream, joking that "it was kind of handy that there was a broken table right there that I could grab and grind into her neck. But yeah, apparently she's into that kind of thing."

The title change ended Morgan's first run as SmackDown Women's Champion at 98 days after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey for the title earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, Rousey's victory this month continues to build up her legacy in professional wrestling. The UFC Hall of Famer has enjoyed much success in professional wrestling since crossing over to the WWE in 2018, now holding a WWE world championship three times while also winning her first women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year.