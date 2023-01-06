WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Roman Reigns Gave Kevin Owens 'The Receipt' On SmackDown

One WWE Hall of Famer believes Roman Reigns recently got a measure of revenge on Kevin Owens. Reigns suffered a ruptured eardrum during the Survivor Series: WarGames main event, courtesy of a slap from Owens. It was reported that Reigns was none too pleased with Owens following the match. During the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Reigns teamed with Sami Zayn to take on Owens and John Cena. At some point during the match, Owens' eye swelled up, presumably due to a stiff lariat from Reigns.

During a chat with Sportskeeda," former "SmackDown" General Manager Teddy Long shared his belief that Reigns delivered a receipt to Owens. "Like I said, guys like Roman Reigns, they come up, you know, they're the old school," Long said. "So, when you give a guy, the slang they used to call it potato, when you potato a guy then you can look out for your receipt. I think that's what just happened, brother just got his receipt. That's how it works in this business." Having said that, Long admitted that his assessment could very well be wrong.

"Then, I can also say this, that may not have been a receipt," Long said. "It could've been that just accidents happen. You know, he could've popped him and busted him open. So, we'll just never know, but like I said, I've known a lot of guys that get a lot of receipts." Long noted that the way talents handle giving receipts varies. Some will keep their business inside the ring, while others will take it to the locker room.

If you use any quotes, please credit Sportskeeda with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.