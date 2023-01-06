Ric Flair Says He's Coming To Upcoming WWE Event

We're on the road to WrestleMania, which means almost anything can happen. And with the Royal Rumble coming up on January 28, that usually means old yet familiar faces making a surprise splash. And if not, there's a good chance they're in the building. That brings us to two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who appeared on Booker T's "The Hall of Fame" podcast to share stories that had never been discussed before. As they were wrapping up, "The Nature Boy" had one last thing to tease.

"I can tell you this right now, the road of life is going to lead me to you in Philadelphia," Flair told Booker and Brad Gilmore. "Then, unfortunately, I'm coming to the Royal Rumble!"

Flair had his "last match" in July, but hasn't appeared on WWE television since the early months of 2021. After numerous disagreements regarding his creative direction, Flair was eventually granted his release by the company in August of that year. Fast forward to the present, and it appears that whatever fences were broken have been mended.

"You're going to see a lot of me now," Flair added. "I'm back in. Me and Hunter hugged. We made up. I'm back in, man."

WWE officially recognizes Flair as a 16-time world champion, while the man himself has claimed to be a 21-time world champion. While he didn't reveal the role, if any, that he'll play that night in San Antonio, Texas, it appears at least one thing is certain.

"There's no getting rid of Naitch," Flair declared.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.