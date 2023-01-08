WWE Senior VP Explains Vince Russo's Failures In WCW

When discussing the modern history of professional wrestling, the name Vince Russo will almost certainly surface at one point or another. Over the past 30 years, he has held jobs at WWE, WCW, and TNA.

As head writer for WWE, Russo helped the company overtake WCW during the "Monday Night War." Yet he was unable to replicate that success when he moved on to WCW late in 1999, following a disagreement with Vince McMahon, and is perhaps most infamously remembered for his unsuccessful tenure with WCW shortly before the company itself folded. Brian "Road Dogg" James, who currently serves as WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events, didn't see that coming.

"I thought he would succeed," James said on his "Oh...You Didn't Know?" podcast "What I didn't realize was that society, the culture, had moved past that."

Known to heavily favor the entertainment aspect over in-ring presentation, Russo often clashed with other creatives. Additionally, his often over-the-top ideas – such as the "Viagra on a Pole" match, Judy Bagwell, and his becoming WCW Champion – were no longer viable, and he was unable to adapt.

"Something happened during that time period where what he was doing now was gross, offensive, and Jerry Springer," James continued.

James believed what Russo was doing for WWE during his time in the company was funny and entertaining. However, James admitted that he didn't find what Russo was doing with WCW to be funny or entertaining either. Ultimately Russo's approach with WCW never translated, and his stint was a brief one.

"Things that might have worked during the Attitude Era, but it didn't work now," James explained.

