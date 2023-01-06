AEW Rampage Live Coverage (1/6): AEW TNT Title Match, Jon Moxley In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Rampage" on January 6, 2023. Tonight's show is taking place in Portland, Oregon at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It's also the episode of "Rampage" of 2023.

Darby Allin is set to defend his AEW TNT Championship against Mike Bennett. It will be Bennett's first match on AEW television, he's only had matches on "AEW Dark: Elevation" since signing with AEW in October. Allin won the title on the January 4 edition of "Dynamite" after defeating Samoa Joe in the main event.

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will be facing Top Flight, which is continuing Moxley's ongoing feud with Darius and Dante Martin. Danielson is currently in a feud with AEW World Champion MJF.

Dr. Britt Baker and AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter will also be in tag team action, they will face Renegade Twins (Robyn and Charlette Renegade). Robyn and Charlette made their All Elite Wrestling debut on the January 11, 2022 episode of "AEW Dark."

The newest member of La Faccion Ingobernable, Perreo Peligroso (formerly known as Preston Vance and 10 in Dark Order) is set to be in action. His opponent is unknown, but it's likely to be an enhancement talent. There will also be a segment with House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart).

Don't forget that immediately after tonight's episode of "Rampage" is the AEW Battle of the Belts special!

We are live! Starting tonight's show with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight.