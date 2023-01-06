AEW Rampage Live Coverage (1/6): AEW TNT Title Match, Jon Moxley In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Rampage" on January 6, 2023. Tonight's show is taking place in Portland, Oregon at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It's also the episode of "Rampage" of 2023.
Darby Allin is set to defend his AEW TNT Championship against Mike Bennett. It will be Bennett's first match on AEW television, he's only had matches on "AEW Dark: Elevation" since signing with AEW in October. Allin won the title on the January 4 edition of "Dynamite" after defeating Samoa Joe in the main event.
Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will be facing Top Flight, which is continuing Moxley's ongoing feud with Darius and Dante Martin. Danielson is currently in a feud with AEW World Champion MJF.
Dr. Britt Baker and AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter will also be in tag team action, they will face Renegade Twins (Robyn and Charlette Renegade). Robyn and Charlette made their All Elite Wrestling debut on the January 11, 2022 episode of "AEW Dark."
The newest member of La Faccion Ingobernable, Perreo Peligroso (formerly known as Preston Vance and 10 in Dark Order) is set to be in action. His opponent is unknown, but it's likely to be an enhancement talent. There will also be a segment with House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart).
We are live! Starting tonight's show with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight.
Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. Top Flight
The match starts off with Dante and Moxley in the ring. Dante hit a slingshot senton on Moxley. Danielson gets tagged in and chops Dante. He tried taking Dante down with a top rope hurricanrana, but Dante flipped through the move and landed on his feet.
Moxley and Danielson kick Dante, but then they both hit each other in the shins Darius tags in, and hits Moxley with an enzuigiri Jim Ross calls the match explosive like the New York Stock Exchange, a dig at what's going on with WWE and Vince McMahon.
Dante hits Moxley with a Frog splash. He tries to pin him but is unsuccessful. Moxley tries for the Death Rider, and Danielson hit Darius with a running knee. Darius tries to do a rollup. Darius took a head kick. Moxley hit Dante with a double-arm hammer to the outside. It's now just Darius and Danielson in the ring. Danielson wins with a submission hold.
Winner: Blackpool Combat Club
Backstage with Adam Page. He holds papers from the doctors. He calls out Moxley. He says that he wants to make him remember everything that happens to him. The match between him and Moxley becomes official on Wednesday in LA.
Dr. Brit Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. The Renegade Twins
Britt Baker throws Charlette into the barricade. It starts off with Hayter and Robin in the ring. She drop-kicks Hayter and tries for a cover, but fails. Tags in her sister, Hayter is in the corner. They get the upper hand until Hayter hits both of them. Now s in the corner and Hayter tags in Baker. Baker hits Robin with the sling blade and tries for the pin, but is unsuccessful.
Back from commercial break. Charlette spine busters Baker. Baker and Charlette exchange punches. Robin breaks the pin. Hayter throws her out. Hayter hits the low lariat and Baker stomps Charlette and gets the pin.
Winners: Britt Baker and AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter.
Backstage promo with House of Black. Malakai Black talks about missing Eddie Kingston and says that he's not the one that he knew and loved. He's not sadistic anymore. The other members call him sick and then Julia Hart says we are here to help you.
Preston Vance vs. Sonico (?)
Sonico (?) tries to get some offense, but Vance hits the upper hand. Hits the discus lariat and pins him. After the match, he ripped the mask off of Sonico. He then dragged him to the ramp. It was a SQUASH match.
Shows last Wednesday with Darby Allin and Renee. Mike Bennett and the other Kingdom members interrupt the interview. Bennett talks about being everywhere and "achievements" and then the challenge is set.
