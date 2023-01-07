Huge Sami Zayn Match Announced For Upcoming WWE SmackDown

The first "WWE SmackDown" of 2023 was presumably an emotional roller coaster for Sami Zayn, who began the night on the verge of being dismissed as a member of The Bloodline, but ended it by sharing popcorn with Roman Reigns after "The Tribal Chief" apologized for mistreating him earlier in the night.

In between all that, Paul Heyman suggested that Zayn could get back in Reigns' good graces by taking out Kevin Owens in a singles match next week — ahead of the Owens vs. Reigns match at the Royal Rumble.

"Your Tribal Chief is giving you the opportunity to redeem yourself," Heyman told Zayn. "Next week, live on SmackDown, it's going to be Sami Zayn versus Kevin Owens."

In response, Zayn initially looked discouraged about the proposed bout, but ultimately amped himself for a match against his former best friend.

"Yes! Let's do it. I will take care of the Kevin Owens problem. I will take care of him for you, my Tribal Chief," Zayn said while pointing towards Reigns.

Earlier in the night, Reigns blamed Zayn for their loss to Owens & John Cena on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022 which ended with Owens pinning Zayn. However, later in the night, Reigns apologized to Zayn for taking out his frustrations on Zayn, going as far as to say that "nobody deserves to be spoken to like that" in front of a worldwide televised audience. Fans on social media believe the segments could be leading to The Bloodline eventually turning on Zayn, especially if The Honorary Uce fails to defeat Owens on January 13.

Owens and Zayn last wrestled a one-on-one match on the July 2, 2021, episode of "WWE SmackDown" in what was a Last Man Standing Match. The match was a culmination of a yearlong rivalry that included matches at WrestleMania 37 and Hell in a Cell 2021. Owens prevailed victorious in nearly all the bouts.