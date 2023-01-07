WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Dana White Could Play Role In Company's Future

The biggest thing to happen in professional wrestling in 2022 was Vince McMahon's retirement as WWE Chairman and CEO following a series of investigations related to alleged sexual misconduct and improper use of company funds. However, always one for topping himself, McMahon has made headlines again by reinstating himself as the chairman of the WWE board of directors with the intention of brokering a sale of the company he built.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff feels like this is a situation we've seen before. On a bonus episode of his "Strictly Business podcast," the former WCW executive compared McMahon's takeover to Endeavor's acquisition of the UFC. Back in 2016 when a group led by the former WME-IMG paid $4.025 billion for the mixed martial arts promotion, part of the agreement was that UFC President Dana White would retain his role following the sale.

Bischoff thinks we could see something similar happening with WWE, McMahon, and whoever ends up buying the company. While McMahon may not necessarily be seeking control of creative again, Bischoff said that "Vince wants to be in charge of his legacy and wants to write the last chapter of his story." By insuring his involvement in a potential sale, he could definitely do that, for better or worse.

As for possible buyers, Bischoff also has a thought on that. Though Saudi Arabia has been mentioned as an option, he predicted "a business deal involving McMahon, Dana, and Endeavor to take WWE back to being a private company." At this point, anything is possible, so we'll just have to wait and see what shakes out after these shocking developments.