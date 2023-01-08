Bayley Celebrates Huge WWE Milestone

WWE superstar Bayley took to social media on Saturday to share a huge career milestone. The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion has been with WWE for ten years.

"Today marks 10 years that I've officially been a part of @WWE. A DECADE Grateful. Proud. Not Done. Thank you," wrote Bayley.

Bayley made her "WWE NXT" television debut in February 2013. Three years later, Bayley made her debut on the WWE main roster as Sasha Banks' surprise partner at Battleground 2016 and later made her WWE "Raw" debut on August 22.

During those ten years in WWE, she participated in the first-ever Iron Woman Match along with Sasha Banks at the "NXT" TakeOver: Respect 2015 event and she was in the first WWE Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018.

She held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship for 380 days and also has held the "NXT" Women's Championship, the "Raw" Women's Championship, and is a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

In another career moment, in 2019, she and Banks became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at Elimination Chamber. They won the titles after defeating Tamina and former WWE superstar Nia Jax, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, former WWE superstar Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Carmella and Naomi, and former WWE Superstars Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

Bayley's most recent WWE match was on the December 19 episode of "Raw," where she defeated Becky Lynch. She's currently the leader of the stable Damage CTRL, which also includes Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.