WWE Hall Of Famer Addresses Whether WWE Could Be Purchased By The Khan Family

Remember in July when Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement from WWE? Well, it truly does seem that the more things change, the more they stay the same as WWE officially announced McMahon's return to the board. With the idea of a sale firmly on the table, his return has led to loads of speculation — plenty of which having to do with potential buyers.

Among the chatter, Tony Khan's name has been tossed around. If you ask WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, the idea of the Khan family purchasing WWE isn't as straightforward as some may make it seem. That said, he's not about to dismiss it entirely.

"Given what's happened the last couple hours, I'm going to say who knows? Maybe," Bischoff said on "After 83 Weeks." "I mean, there's at least a 20% chance it could happen."

Obviously, Khan already owns and operates AEW, and is showing no signs of slowing down on that front. But again, there's no sense in predicting this. Nobody ever thought they'd see the day when McMahon stepped down from his duties with WWE. Not even half a year later, he's back in some capacity. As the old saying goes, never say never. Still, Bischoff believes it's a little more complicated than what Khan has already done with AEW. "I don't know how much liquid, I don't know how much money the Khan family would be willing to put into wrestling," he added, saying that it's one thing to start your own promotion with a multi-year plan, but "another thing to buy a $5 billion company."