AEW Celebrates Jacksonville Jaguars' Big Win

The Jacksonville Jaguars punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs on Saturday night. After trailing 10-16 heading into the fourth quarter, the Jaguars rallied, clinching the game-winning points in dramatic fashion with just under three minutes left on the clock. Linebacker Josh Allen secured their victory with a 37-yard run touchdown, leading to a solidified spot in the postseason, the AFC South Conference Championship, and a celebration from the AEW family.

Outside of running one of professional wrestling's biggest companies, AEW President Tony Khan serves as Executive Vice President of Football Administration and Technology for the Jaguars. Following their crucial win, Khan reveled in the glory, sharing his excitement via Twitter.

"Thank you every single Jaguars fan, and a huge thank you to the fans at TIAA Bank Field tonight, and huge thanks to Doug Pederson and every Jaguars player and the whole team staff, and congratulations all of you for tonight's win + the AFC South Championship + playoffs!" Khan wrote.

AEW personality Alex Marvez praised Khan's impressive grind, as 18 hours earlier, Khan was running a four-hour television taping for "AEW Rampage" and "Battle of The Belts V" in Portland, Oregon. "The man don't stop," Marvez tweeted. Ring of Honor announcer Bobby Cruise shared similar sentiments. "Tony Khan is a person that's more passionate than anyone I have seen," he stated.

Color analyst Taz noted another "really cool" tie between AEW and the Jaguars, as AEW hosted much of its programming from Jacksonville during the early portions of the pandemic. "Those of us that worked for AEW on camera & behind the scenes were in JAX throughout the whole pandemic as most of you wrestling fans know. We also spent LOTS of time at TIAA Bank Field during our TV shows," he shared.