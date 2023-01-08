Saraya Reveals The Job She Wanted To Do Prior To Becoming A Wrestler

Hailing from a household of professional wrestlers, Saraya was destined to follow suit. At the age of 13, "The Glampire" officially made her way into the squared circle per the request of her father, Ricky Knight, after a female talent didn't turn up at a show, resulting in a shortage of wrestlers.

From there, Saraya carved her own unique path, later becoming a two-time WWE Divas Champion, inaugural "NXT" Women's Champion, and now a top name in All Elite Wrestling. Before she reached the proverbial mountaintop in professional wrestling, though, Saraya envisioned a different future for herself.

"Animals are just a lot better than people. I don't like a lot of people," she told RJ City on "Hey! (EW)," noting her former goal to become a zoologist — a scientist who specializes in the study of animals. That dream soon shifted gears, though. as she "fell in love" with the job she was originally afraid of — professional wrestling.

Following her 2005 debut, Saraya began working as Britani Knight, making her rounds on the independent wrestling scene of the United Kingdom and Europe, before making her way to the United States in March 2011 for a string of appearances with SHIMMER. The next month, she received a second tryout with WWE, and officially signed a contract with the company later that September.

Saraya's arrival at WWE laid the groundwork for her to become one of the most popular, and successful, professional wrestlers in the game. Now at the age of 30, she stands as a 17-year veteran in the sport, and a huge addition to the AEW women's division.