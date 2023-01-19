Diamond Dallas Page Supposedly Annoyed Ric Flair And The Undertaker With The Way He Worked

Everybody in professional wrestling does things their own way. Whether it's because of their unique training styles or a matter of what a wrestler finds suitable along the line, there are few "right" ways of doing things in pro wrestling.

This fact holds true for the way wrestlers lay out their matches. While some wrestlers, such as John Cena, are known for "calling it in the ring" instead of having pre-planned spots, that is not the case for everyone. Notably, "Macho Man" Randy Savage was known to deliberately write out his matches as much as possible ahead of time. The "Macho Man" way of thinking created hardship for WCW stalwart Diamond Dallas Page throughout his time in both WCW and, eventually, WWE.

Talking about DDP's heat with the locker room on an episode of "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno," Disco said that Ric Flair was critical of Page. "It wasn't to each other, but Ric would throw [shade]. He'd bury Page every once in a while... because Page liked to go over move-for-move." While his preference to go over matches in-depth ahead of time annoyed Flair during their shared time in WCW, it was far from the only reason their relationship was consistently strained for years.