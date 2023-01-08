Ricky Starks Details 'Low Point' Of His Career

Ricky Starks is currently flying in AEW, enjoying the most significant push of his career to date after challenging for the AEW World Championship and now feuding against Chris Jericho. However, it was back in April 2021 during a match against Adam Page where he suffered a broken neck. Starks described it as "the worst day," when recalling the incident recently to "Rewind With Besa."

Most people will never know what that injury feels like, but Starks certainly does as he revealed that he was conscious when the injury took place, even though "they thought I was knocked out," and he instantly knew backstage that something didn't feel right due to knowing his own body.

"I basically broke my neck," he said. "I was in the room bawling my eyes out because I thought my career was over ... This is what I wanted to do and what I put everything into. To have that almost taken away from you is not a great feeling, but what's even worse is the fact that I could have this taken away from me by the hands of somebody else."

Starks was able to avoid surgery on the area which was a positive and even though he had to take four months off for it to heal, "Absolute" puts it down to him being "limber" through practicing yoga to help his body heal quicker. However, the time off was something that still hurt him emotionally.

"I am at my peak to have to stop and watch everybody else pass me by. At that moment I hadn't even come off the bench to even get started," he said. "People try to show it to me, and it's like, 'what are you...don't show it to me, I lived it, what are you talking about.'"

