Road Dogg Says Former Tag Champion Is 'What Being A WWE Superstar Looks Like'

Everyone has their own opinion on what makes a professional wrestler great, and when it comes to being a WWE Superstar, there is plenty involved in that away from the squared circle as well. Brian 'Road Dogg' James is someone who has more experience than most in what a person needs to have that 'it' factor that people talk about in this business, having had a Hall Of Famer career himself, while also helping to work with the talent behind the scenes.

He recently took to Twitter to praise former WWE Tag Team Champion, Chad Gable after he shared a photograph of himself with a young member of the WWE Universe. James praised Gable by saying, "This is what being a @wwe superstar looks like! Take note. INTERACTION, CHARACTER, HUMBlE/HEEL; Chad fires on ALL cylinders."

Gable had pointed out that the fan was polite, so much so that it "almost pained" him to "SHOOSH" him, but he made sure to stick to his heel character by once again pointing out, "Almost," as he hit the pose with the fan.

Gable has been thriving in WWE across the past year working alongside Otis with his Alpha Academy gimmick proving to be a hit with the WWE Universe. Of course, tag team wrestling is something that James knows about all too well as a former six-time WWE Tag Team Champion alongside his New Age Outlaws partner Billy Gunn, therefore the fact he sees so much quality in Gable is a sign that the "WWE Raw" Superstar is doing something right.

Gable has been signed to WWE since 2013 and has primarily been used in the tag team division, at first alongside Jason Jordan and then Shelton Benjamin before his current connection.