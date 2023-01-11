Josh Alexander Lists The TNA Legends He Wants To Face

Josh Alexander is riding high right now as he is the longest-reigning Impact World Champion, and is a competitor that knows the history of the belt he carries. Impact, once called TNA Wrestling from 2002 to 2017, was the stomping grounds for now internationally recognized stars like WWE's AJ Styles and AEW's Samoa Joe. Along with these two names, Alexander has one other TNA original he wants to face in a match someday.

"First one would be Christopher Daniels, he's still active and working on the indies and AEW every once in a while, and that would be awesome," Alexander told Fightful. "I think The Fallen Angel is as synonymous with TNA and Impact history as anyone. Honorable mention has to go to Jeff Jarrett who, I think, at 55 years old, looks as good as ever from all the matches I've seen him have. Those four would be at the top of my list."

Styles, Joe, and Daniels have competed against each other in numerous matches, whether it be singles, tag team, or three-way bouts. For Alexander and many wrestling fans, Joe vs. Styles vs. Daniels at Unbreakable 2005 is an unforgettable match that inspired his love for pro wrestling. This was around the same time Alexander was making his debut in the sport.

"For me, the greatest match in Impact history, and I think it will never be surpassed -– I've died trying and I've had some matches that I think are the best I've ever had. They might have gotten close but they weren't close enough. It's that three-way between AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels."

Josh Alexander will defend his Impact World title against Bull Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match at Hard to Kill in Atlanta on Friday, January 13.